City of Alexandria announces ‘Project RESTOR’ update

(City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria (“City”) announced the next steps for Project RESTOR on January 24, 2023. Beginning the week of January 23, 2023, charges billed to customers returned to normal rules for payment and delinquency. RESTOR balances continued to carry forward not accruing penalties or delinquencies subject to the RESTOR assistance and payment plans for qualified customers. Charges billed on or after January 23, 2023, are subject to the normal rules, for payment, penalties, delinquencies, and eventual disconnection for non-payment. Customers are reminded of the importance of paying their post-RESTOR charges on time and in full to remain in good standing; disconnections for non-payment resumed this week.

Project RESTOR grant applications opened March 6, 2023, and closed March 10, 2023; 2398 applications were received online and in-person. Applications are still in the review and processing stages. The City has started notifying applicants of their application’s status by US Mail. Applicants still needing further information may email restor@cityofalex.com or call 318-449-5275.

Project RESTOR update (City of Alexandria) (Credit: KALB)

