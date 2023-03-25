Former ASH Trojan DJ Chark signing with NFC South team

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former ASH Trojan and LSU Tiger DJ Chark will be playing in the NFC South after signing a one year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

The #Panthers aren’t done adding on offense, agreeing to terms with WR DJ Chark on a 1-year deal, sources say. A complete remake of the Carolina offense is underway, and Chark will be a big part. As will their new rookie QB. pic.twitter.com/MUJkUI2PyF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023

After spending four seasons with Jacksonville, Chark signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions where he played in 11 games, making 30 catches for 502 yards and scoring three times.

For his career, Chark has over 2,500 receiving yards and 18 TDs.

Chark is not the only former Cenla star that will be settling into a new home in the NFL this upcoming season. Former Pineville Rebel and Arizona Cardinal Cody Ford is heading the Cincinnati. The local OT will be in charge of protecting Joe Burrow in the pocket.

Another local offensive tackle has signed to a new team. John Leglue signed a reserve future contract with the Tennessee Titans. The former Menard product and Tulane Green Wave made his first career start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

