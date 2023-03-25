Louisiana Association of Broadcasters awards KALB with prestigious honors

KALB's Sports team featuring Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon were
KALB's Sports team featuring Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon were awarded the LAB Best Sports Show.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB was honored with several prestigious awards from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters at its annual awards convention held in Baton Rouge.

KALB won two awards. Those awards include:

  • Best Sports Show, Small Market
  • Best Investigative Report, Small Market

The Prestige Awards is sponsored annually by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters to recognize outstanding achievements by Louisiana radio and television broadcasters. This competition was established to encourage the highest standards of reporting, community service and production creativity.

KALB congratulates all the hard workers being recognized here in Central Louisiana and across our state.

