Celebrating in style: Boyce honors Northwood-Lena basketball teams after winning state titles

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators were riding in style on floats through Boyce celebrating with the community after winning state titles.

Both girls and boys basketball teams made history. The Lady Gators won back-to-back state titles in school history, and the Gators won their first title in program history.

The Gators are also the only teams in Cenla to ever have both programs win state titles in the same season, and the only teams this season to have both programs win state titles.

The Boyce community gathered along each side of the road to cheer on The Lady Gators and Gators along with others in the parade as they threw beads, candy and bags of chips with the championship picture of each team on the outside.

