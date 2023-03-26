‘Detour B4 Destruction’ takes place in Glenmora

GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, March 25, community members in Glenmora hosted Detour B4 Destruction, an event aimed at keeping youth out of trouble.

Detour B4 Destruction is a child empowerment event that aims to steer or detour the youth toward the right path in life. Children were able to speak with mentors and other adults that aren’t their parents about anything in their life they are struggling with. The children were also able to get food, clothes, toys and hygiene products.

Detour B4 Destruction organizer, Dorothy Bosby, said events like this show children that someone cares about them, and that they can achieve anything they put their minds to.

”We’re trying to sit there and guide them the right way before it’s too late because trouble is so easy to get into and so hard to get out of,” said Bosby. “So, being around Alexandria and Glenmora and a lot of different cities, there is so much going on so we just need to help them instead of dealing with the aftermath. Nobody wants to bury their kids and it can be prevented if we just take time out with them and show them that they’re loved and have fun with them, that’s all they want.”

Bosby said she hopes to grow the event and host more of them in the future.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.