Footage captured of possible tornado in Cottonport

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Amist the several tornado warnings issued in Central Louisiana on Sunday, a viewer was able to capture footage of what appears to be funnel cloud in Cottonport.

We are still waiting to hear from local officals and authorities about any damage reports with the storm. Stay with KALB for the latest.

