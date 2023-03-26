How to help: Salvation Army aids to tornado victims in Mississippi

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge is asking for donations to help assist those affected by the deadly tornadoes passing through Mississippi.

If you want to donate, here’s how you can help.

Click here to be directed to the website, or a texting option is available below.

Keyword: MSTORNADOES

Short-code: 51555

The Salvation Army of the Greater Baton Rouge Area is deploying a new van response unit on Monday, March 27, to assist tornado victims. The van response unit is equipped to distribute cleaning supplies, food, drinks, and other supplies.

While deployed, volunteers from The Salvation Army will also provide spiritual and emotional care to those in need.

