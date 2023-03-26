Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Purple Heart Bridge

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Pineville Police Department, on March 24, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Purple Heart Bridge.

PPD said around 11:30 p.m. officers found a deceased woman on the bridge, and said initial indications are that the woman stepped into the road and was hit by a single vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact PPD at 318-442-6603.

