Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Purple Heart Bridge

PPD investigating a pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle on the Purple Heart Bridge on March 24.
PPD investigating a pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle on the Purple Heart Bridge on March 24.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Pineville Police Department, on March 24, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Purple Heart Bridge.

PPD said around 11:30 p.m. officers found a deceased woman on the bridge, and said initial indications are that the woman stepped into the road and was hit by a single vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact PPD at 318-442-6603.

