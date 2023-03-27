Bill would allow AG to investigate porn sites not checking age verification

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New legislation updates have been proposed to protect minors from accessing online pornography.

“It starts with the parents and the school system, that’s where it should be,” Jose Mijaoes said.

The original bill was passed and signed into law last year by Governor John Bel Edwards, but changes may be on the way.

The author of that bill, State Rep. Laurie Schlegel (R), of Metairie, is now proposing an addition that would allow the Louisiana Attorney General to investigate offending sites and sue for civil penalties on behalf of the state.

“It does need to stop, I mean I think underage kids shouldn’t be seeing that type of stuff, I mean its not good at all,” Ryker Stewart said.

Some penalties are already available under the current law, including the possibility of individual civil liabilities awarded to minors who are still able to access the sites.

“I think the responsibility in all this is the community, parents, and the attorney general,” Stewart said. “I think the parents should do a better job, you could block these websites, you can talk to your internet service provider, you can make it to where that stuff can’t even pop up.”

A controversial topic that has sparked various opinions, as to where children should learn about sex.

“Of course, they need to know but I think this is the wrong way for them to know,” Stewart said. “There’s classes in school for this and I think the classes in school should be how they learn this.”

Problems like depression, lack of motivation, and chronic fatigue could be directly linked to porn.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.