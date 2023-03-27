BRPD identifies officers killed in chopper crash

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two officers who died when a department helicopter crashed near Port Allen Sunday. The victims were identified as Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said, “their heroism, sacrifice, and devotions to public service will never be forgotten.” The governor asked the state to join him in praying for their families.

In 2019, both men were recognized as the department’s “Officers of the Month.”

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
Sgt. David Poirrier
Sgt. David Poirrier(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

At the time those awards were given, the department said both men “are licensed helicopter pilots and trained tactical flight officers who patrol the skies of Baton Rouge on a nightly basis. They assist uniform patrol officers in their daily activities and play a major role in capturing fleeing suspects during active pursuits.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department released the following statement about the fallen officers:

Sg.t David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro
Sg.t David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro(Baton Rouge Police Department)

RELATED STORIES:

The helicopter belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials added.
Law enforcement officers escorted the bodies of the two Baton Rouge police officers killed in a helicopter crash and officials provided a few more details.

The men were in the chopper assisting with a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning, sources tell WAFB-TV. When the chase entered another parish, the pilots were eventually called off of the pursuit. Their aircraft crashed as they were flying back to Baton Rouge, sources said.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a preliminary cause of the crash Monday. The FAA report says the “aircraft tail rotor struck and tree and crashed inverted in a field.” The investigation into the crash continues and the FAA will determine if the aircraft had any mechanical or other issues that contributed to the crash.

Baton Rouge Police Department Helicopter
Baton Rouge Police Department Helicopter(WAFB)

Poirrier was promoted to Sergeant earlier this month. He made headlines in March of 2022 when he and another officer were in a BRPD helicopter and spotted a missing baby from the air. The eight-month-old was in a wooded area off Hooper Road.

Poirrier worked for the Denham Springs Police Department from 1999 to 2006. In 2002, he was named “Officer of the Year” by that department. Current Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker says he was hired around the same time as Poirrier and the two frequently worked together. “He was a highly-valued employee here,” Walker said. “He was a high-energy, motivated employee. He did a lot of proactive police work.”

At the time of his 2002 award, then Denham Springs Police Chief Jeff Wesley said Poirrier had distinguished himself as a “true professional.” Prior to being hired in Denham Springs, Poirrier worked for the Springfield Police Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cpl. Canezaro frequently visited places like schools and daycare centers to show young people his police helicopter and explain the workings of the BRPD Air Patrol Division.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year
Hansel Enmanuel, NSU’s one-armed basketball player, enters name in transfer portal
Parra pleaded nolo contendere to one count of negligent homicide.
Dustin Parra enters ‘no contest’ plea to negligent homicide, sentenced to five years
PPD investigating a pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle on the Purple Heart Bridge on March 24.
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Purple Heart Bridge
Cottonport Tornado March 26, 2023
Footage captured of possible tornado in Cottonport
RPSO investigates a shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road.
RPSO deputies respond to shooting near Tuma Street

Latest News

Arthur Jamal Wallace
Suspect arrested for Old Boyce Road area shooting
Antonio Bennett Brooks and Larry Baxley
Family of man killed in theater parking lot: ‘You might have killed his body, but you can’t kill his spirit’
Jacoby Javon "Cobi" Forte, 20
NPSO: Wanted murder suspect turns himself in
For phase one, the on and off ramps connecting Monroe Highway to US 167 will be closed for...
Road maintenance begins on US 167 stretch in Pineville
Storm damage in Avoyelles Parish
A look at the storm damage in Avoyelles Parish