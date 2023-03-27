Bunkie residents clean up after possible tornado

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Residents of Bunkie began cleaning up debris on Monday, March 27, after a severe weather system and possible tornado blew through the town on Sunday, March 26.

The storm damage was mostly contained to the south side of town, where multiple homes and other structures were affected.

“There was a lot of debris flying around, a lot of heavy winds, some rain pushing through, and hail,” said Dylan Lemoine of Lemoine’s Roofing and Construction. “So, we’re out here today to try and help clean it up a little bit and get started on fixing some of this.”

Residents who were in their homes when the storm hit recalled the experience as a startling and quick event.

“There was no warning,” said William Fulton. “It didn’t get dark or anything - whoosh it was over. Like they always say it sounded like a freight train, all you hear is whoosh, then all of a sudden boom and it was gone.”

“I was relaxing in my house and I just heard a rumbling,” said Don Tibbs. “I peeped out the window and I just saw devastating winds and I saw tin flying everywhere. I just thought ‘what’s going on?’ because a minute ago everything was quiet and all of a sudden it turned like the end of the world really.”

While the residents of Bunkie rebuild the damaged structures, the Mayor of Bunkie Brenda Sampson reported that no residents were injured in the storm.

“We can replace the roofs and we can replace everything like that but we are so fortunate and we thank God that no injuries no bodily harm, just a few things to our structures,” she said.

