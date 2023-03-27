Head of school killed in Tennessee school shooting was Baton Rouge native

Dr. Katherine Koonce
Dr. Katherine Koonce(The Covenant School)
By Lester Duhé and Michael Simoneaux
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The head of school killed in a shooting at a Tennessee elementary school on Monday, March 27, was from Baton Rouge, according to a family friend.

The head of school, Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, was among three adults and three 9-year-olds killed in the shooting at The Covenant School in the Nashville area, authorities said.

RELATED: LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

The family friend said Dr. Koonce went to University High Lab School and studied at LSU.

Dr. Koonce had been at The Covenant School for nearly seven years. Click here to read a letter from Dr. Koonce on the school’s website.

The child victims were identified by authorities as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The other two adult victims were identified by authorities as Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61.

The shooting suspect was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, a former student at the school, authorities said. They added the suspect was killed by law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year
Hansel Enmanuel, NSU’s one-armed basketball player, enters name in transfer portal
Parra pleaded nolo contendere to one count of negligent homicide.
Dustin Parra enters ‘no contest’ plea to negligent homicide, sentenced to five years
PPD investigating a pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle on the Purple Heart Bridge on March 24.
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Purple Heart Bridge
Cottonport Tornado March 26, 2023
Footage captured of possible tornado in Cottonport
RPSO investigates a shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road.
RPSO deputies respond to shooting near Tuma Street

Latest News

Work on HWY 167 in Pineville, La.
Road maintenance begins on US 167 stretch in Pineville
Jacoby Javon "Cobi" Forte, 20
NPSO: Wanted murder suspect turns himself in
NPSO: Wanted murder suspect turns himself in
Antonio Bennett Brooks sentenced for deadly shooting at Grand Theatre