LCU Wildcats go from underdogs to possibly the best in the RRAC

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats had one first-place vote in the Red River Athletic Conference, and after the weekend, they can have the top spot if they can beat LSUS.

LCU has a 22-7 record and is tied for the top spot with Shreveport.

The Wildcats have shocked the entire RRAC by starting the season hot, and as of late, they are riding a five-game win streak.

Infielder Ju’Juan Franklin and pitcher Beau Hebert said that this did not come as a surprise to them and that they are looking forward to the challenge this weekend.

“I think our team is ready,” said Hebert. “Put whoever you want in front of us, and we are ready to take care of our business. At the end of the day, all we got to do is play.”

“This game will prove we have what it takes,” Franklin. " This series can show that the Wildcats are one of the top contenders in the conference.”

LCU will face LSUS on the road this weekend for a three-game series. The first pitch will be thrown on Friday at 6 p.m. in Shreveport.

