A look at the storm damage in Avoyelles Parish

Bennett Roland Jr. was in Avoyelles Parish with a look at the storm damage
By Bennett Roland Jr. and KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - After several tornado warnings on Sunday, March 26, parts of Avoyelles Parish were left picking up the pieces.

News Channel 5 was in Avoyelles Parish on Monday morning to take a look at the damage. We saw trees uprooted, fences and roofs missing, and neighbors coming together to get it all cleaned up.

In Bunkie, we spoke to several people who witnessed storm damage to their property, one even saying it sounded like, “the end of the world.”

Speaking with residents in Avoyelles Parish who witnessed storm damage on Sunday afternoon. KALB News Channel 5 will have more on this throughout the day.

Posted by Bennett Roland Jr. TV on Monday, March 27, 2023

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Residents said they believe it was a tornado, but we are still waiting to hear from local officials and authorities with official confirmation.

