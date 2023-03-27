LSUA finds rhythm in the 2nd half of the season

(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals sit at the fourth spot in the Red River Athletic Conference with a 17-14 record.

The Generals had an up-and-down up to this point in the season, trying to repeat as the RRAC Champions.

Over the weekend, LSUA managed to beat Texas A&M Texarkana 2-1 in a three-game series and had a comeback win when they were down by 10 in the second inning. LSUA rallied and beat the Eagles 15-12.

Head Coach Kody Gautreaux and shortstop Jordan Ardoin said that last weekend is what they needed to turn things around now that they are heading to the second half of the season.

“It’s been a fun challenge as a coach to see them grow,” said Gautreaux. “We had to go through a lot of adversity this year, and I think we are starting to get to a point where we know how to get the job done.”

“We just have to take it one pitch at a time,” said Ardoin. “Hopefully we can get back to the conference championship and win it again but right now we have to win one pitch at a time.”

The Generals will be back in action on Tuesday, March 28, on the road against William Cary University. The game will start at 4 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year
Hansel Enmanuel, NSU’s one-armed basketball player, enters name in transfer portal
Parra pleaded nolo contendere to one count of negligent homicide.
Dustin Parra enters ‘no contest’ plea to negligent homicide, sentenced to five years
PPD investigating a pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle on the Purple Heart Bridge on March 24.
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Purple Heart Bridge
Cottonport Tornado March 26, 2023
Footage captured of possible tornado in Cottonport
RPSO investigates a shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road.
RPSO deputies respond to shooting near Tuma Street

Latest News

LCU Wildcats go from underdogs to possibly the best in the RRAC
LCU Wildcats go from underdogs to possibly the best in the RRAC
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, is surrounded by her players after defeating Miami in an...
LSU dances to Final Four after beating Miami
Northwood-Lena Gators celebrate winning state titles with parade through city!
Celebrating in style: Boyce honors Northwood-Lena basketball teams after winning state titles