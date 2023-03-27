LSUA finds rhythm in the 2nd half of the season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals sit at the fourth spot in the Red River Athletic Conference with a 17-14 record.

The Generals had an up-and-down up to this point in the season, trying to repeat as the RRAC Champions.

Over the weekend, LSUA managed to beat Texas A&M Texarkana 2-1 in a three-game series and had a comeback win when they were down by 10 in the second inning. LSUA rallied and beat the Eagles 15-12.

Head Coach Kody Gautreaux and shortstop Jordan Ardoin said that last weekend is what they needed to turn things around now that they are heading to the second half of the season.

“It’s been a fun challenge as a coach to see them grow,” said Gautreaux. “We had to go through a lot of adversity this year, and I think we are starting to get to a point where we know how to get the job done.”

“We just have to take it one pitch at a time,” said Ardoin. “Hopefully we can get back to the conference championship and win it again but right now we have to win one pitch at a time.”

The Generals will be back in action on Tuesday, March 28, on the road against William Cary University. The game will start at 4 p.m.

