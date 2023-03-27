NPSO searching for armed homicide suspect

NPSO is searching for Jacoby Javon "Cobi" Forte, 20, of Mansfield. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
NPSO is searching for Jacoby Javon “Cobi” Forte, 20, of Mansfield. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT
POWHATAN, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a homicide suspect that is believed to be armed and dangerous.

NPSO said 20-year-old Jacoby Javon ‘Cobi’ Forte, of Mansfield, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Forte is described as a black male, 6′2″, 220lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Mansfield, Stanley, and Zwolle.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday, March 26, around 12:30 p.m., when NPSO responded to reports of a shooting at the Willa Point Apartments in Powhatan. As deputies were driving to the scene they learned that a gunshot victim was being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, and deputies then escorted that vehicle the rest of the way to the hospital.

The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Jalan Dunte McGee of Zwolle, he died at the hospital shortly before 2 p.m.

While at the crime scene in Powhatan, investigators learned that Forte fled the scene armed with a handgun.

NPSO investigates a shooting that took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the...
NPSO investigates a shooting that took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Willa Point Apartments in Powhatan.(Credit: KALB)

The investigation is ongoing, and NPSO asks that if you see Forte, do not approach him, contact NPSO at 318-352-6432, 318-357-7851, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for the arrest of the offender.

