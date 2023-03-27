NPSO searching for armed homicide suspect

POWHATAN, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a homicide suspect that is believed to be armed and dangerous.

NPSO said 20-year-old Jacoby Javon ‘Cobi’ Forte, of Mansfield, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Forte is described as a black male, 6′2″, 220lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Mansfield, Stanley, and Zwolle.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday, March 26, around 12:30 p.m., when NPSO responded to reports of a shooting at the Willa Point Apartments in Powhatan. As deputies were driving to the scene they learned that a gunshot victim was being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, and deputies then escorted that vehicle the rest of the way to the hospital.

The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Jalan Dunte McGee of Zwolle, he died at the hospital shortly before 2 p.m.

While at the crime scene in Powhatan, investigators learned that Forte fled the scene armed with a handgun.

NPSO investigates a shooting that took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Willa Point Apartments in Powhatan. (Credit: KALB)

The investigation is ongoing, and NPSO asks that if you see Forte, do not approach him, contact NPSO at 318-352-6432, 318-357-7851, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for the arrest of the offender.

