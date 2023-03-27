NPSO: Wanted murder suspect turns himself in

Jacoby Javon "Cobi" Forte, 20
Jacoby Javon "Cobi" Forte, 20(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a suspect wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, turned himself in at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Monday (March 27) around 12:45 p.m.

Jacoby Javon ‘Cobi’ Forte, 20, of Mansfield, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jalan Dunte McGee, 19, of Zowelle, on March 26.

He was booked in the detention center on the above charges. No bond has been set, pending a 72-hour judicial hearing.

PREVIOUS STORY: NPSO searching for armed homicide suspect

According to NPSO, they responded to a shooting at Willa Point Apartments in Powhatan on March 26 around 12:30 p.m. As deputies were driving to the scene, they learned that a gunshot victim (McGee), was being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, and deputies then escorted that vehicle the rest of the way to the hospital. McGee died at the hospital shortly before 2 p.m.

Investigators learned that Forte fled the scene armed with a handgun.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year
Hansel Enmanuel, NSU’s one-armed basketball player, enters name in transfer portal
Parra pleaded nolo contendere to one count of negligent homicide.
Dustin Parra enters ‘no contest’ plea to negligent homicide, sentenced to five years
PPD investigating a pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle on the Purple Heart Bridge on March 24.
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Purple Heart Bridge
Cottonport Tornado March 26, 2023
Footage captured of possible tornado in Cottonport
RPSO investigates a shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road.
RPSO deputies respond to shooting near Tuma Street

Latest News

Antonio Bennett Brooks and Larry Baxley
Family of man killed in theater parking lot: ‘You might have killed his body, but you can’t kill his spirit’
For phase one, the on and off ramps connecting Monroe Highway to US 167 will be closed for...
Road maintenance begins on US 167 stretch in Pineville
Storm damage in Avoyelles Parish
A look at the storm damage in Avoyelles Parish
repairs
US 167 Repairs Begin