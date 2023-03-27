Pedestrian killed on Eddie Williams Avenue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A pedestrian was killed Monday morning (March 27) in the 2700 block of Eddie Williams Avenue.

Around 7 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area in reference to a two-vehicle crash. An employee from a local business went out to check on the occupants of the vehicles, but was fatally hit by another vehicle.

The employee was pronounced dead at the scene and their identity is being withheld until family has been notified.

APD said this is an ongoing investigation.

