Pedestrian killed on Eddie Williams Avenue

(WVVA News)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A pedestrian was killed Monday morning (March 27) in the 2700 block of Eddie Williams Avenue.

Around 7 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area in reference to a two-vehicle crash. An employee from a local business went out to check on the occupants of the vehicles, but was fatally hit by another vehicle.

The employee was pronounced dead at the scene and their identity is being withheld until family has been notified.

APD said this is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year
Hansel Enmanuel, NSU’s one-armed basketball player, enters name in transfer portal
Parra pleaded nolo contendere to one count of negligent homicide.
Dustin Parra enters ‘no contest’ plea to negligent homicide, sentenced to five years
PPD investigating a pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle on the Purple Heart Bridge on March 24.
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Purple Heart Bridge
Cottonport Tornado March 26, 2023
Footage captured of possible tornado in Cottonport
RPSO investigates a shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road.
RPSO deputies respond to shooting near Tuma Street

Latest News

Storm damage in Avoyelles Parish
A look at the storm damage in Avoyelles Parish
repairs
US 167 Repairs Begin
storm
Storm damage in Avoyelles Parish
Lola
VPSO searching for stolen puppy