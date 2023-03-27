Road maintenance begins on US 167 stretch in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Road closures on US 167 began Monday (March 27) for a $10.5 million DOTD project.

The project includes the replacement of the existing concrete on US 167 from Donahue Ferry Road to US 165, in order to lengthen the service life of the roadway. According to DOTD, about 53,000 vehicles on average travel the stretch each day.

For phase one, the on and off ramps connecting Monroe Highway to US 167 will be closed for approximately 30 days, weather permitting. One lane of traffic will be open going either direction for the meantime. During this phase, Edgewood Drive ramps will remain open, leaving way for a detour to US 165.

Closures during DOTD project

Other alternate routes include:

LA 28 Westbound to US 165: Traffic will take US 167 southbound, and exit on I-49 northbound. Traffic will then take Exit 86, and continue on US 165 northbound.

US 167 Northbound to US 165: Traffic will take Edgewood Dr. exit, turn left on to LA 3144. Traffic will then turn right onto US 165-B, then continue on US 165-B to US 165.

US 165 Southbound to US 167: Traffic will turn left onto US 165-B, then make a left turn onto LA 3144. Traffic will then turn right onto the US 167 on ramp.

US 165 Northbound to US 167: Traffic will continue on US 165 towards US 165-B. Traffic will then take a right onto US 165-B, then a left onto LA 3144. Finally, traffic will turn right onto the US 167 on ramp.

US 167 through traffic from I-49: Traffic will take US 165 northbound to US 167. Traffic then will turn left onto US 167 on ramp and continue north.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Also, monitor conditions by visiting the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

