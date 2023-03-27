RPSO deputies respond to shooting near Tuma Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. - At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a reported shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital, however, their conditions are unknown at this time.

As of 8:40 p.m., sheriff’s detectives and the crime scene unit are currently working on the scene. They are asking the public to detour the area on Old Boyce Road between Tuma Street and Marilyn Drive at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing.

