Police: Shooter at Tennessee school dead

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a shooting Monday, March 27, 2023.(Metro Nashville PD, Twitter)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Metro Police confirmed there was an active shooter at the school, and the shooter is dead. Student reunification is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

Nashville Fire Department confirmed multiple patients via Twitter.

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

Few details are available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year
Hansel Enmanuel, NSU’s one-armed basketball player, enters name in transfer portal
Parra pleaded nolo contendere to one count of negligent homicide.
Dustin Parra enters ‘no contest’ plea to negligent homicide, sentenced to five years
PPD investigating a pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle on the Purple Heart Bridge on March 24.
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Purple Heart Bridge
Cottonport Tornado March 26, 2023
Footage captured of possible tornado in Cottonport
RPSO investigates a shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road.
RPSO deputies respond to shooting near Tuma Street

Latest News

This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in Florida lawyer’s death
Lola
VPSO searching for stolen puppy
A plastic surgeon in Florida is facing a murder charge in connection with the suspicious...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's death
The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home