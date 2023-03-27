Suspect arrested for Old Boyce Road area shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening (March 26) in the Old Boyce Road area.

Arthur Jamal Wallace, 33, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies responded to a reported shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road and found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital.

One of the victims, Christopher Earl Chisem, 32, of Alexandria, died after the shooting. The other victim’s condition was not released.

Wallace turned himself in at the RPSO Main Office at the courthouse around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is being held on a $1,500,000 bond.

RPSO said the investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to contact Detective John Skrobarcek, at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

