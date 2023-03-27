VPSO searching for stolen puppy

Lola
Lola(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for information in reference to the theft of a schnauzer puppy (Lola), which happened last week.

The puppy was being watched by a neighbor when she disappeared. It is believed that a woman who lives in the Joslin Pitt Road area in the Knight community may have sold or traded the puppy.

Anyone with any information about Lola is asked to contact Detective Sullivan at 337-238-7248.

