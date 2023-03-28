Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were were found in a single shipment on March 16.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Virginia seized more than $700,000 worth of designer fakes.

The counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes were found in a single shipment confiscated on March 16.

CBP says it included 68 knockoffs from Burberry, Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

The goods were sent to an address in Chesapeake, Virginia, from Seoul, South Korea.

If the items had been real, they would have been worth $708,097.

No one has been charged in connection with the shipment.

