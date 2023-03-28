Greek police arrest 2 people suspected of planning terrorist attacks

Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks
Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say they have arrested two terrorism suspects who had been planning attacks in the country aimed at causing mass casualties.

The suspects were allegedly part of an overseas terrorism network. They are being held at police headquarters in central Athens, authorities said Tuesday.

Greece’s anti-terrorism police division and National Intelligence Service were involved in the arrest, according to a police statement, and were assisted by a foreign intelligence service that has not been named.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the...
Teacher killed in Tennessee elementary school shooting was raised in Leesville
Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year
Hansel Enmanuel, NSU’s one-armed basketball player, enters name in transfer portal
Parra pleaded nolo contendere to one count of negligent homicide.
Dustin Parra enters ‘no contest’ plea to negligent homicide, sentenced to five years
Eddie Williams Avenue, Alexandria, La.
Pedestrian killed on Eddie Williams Avenue
RPSO investigates a shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road.
RPSO deputies respond to shooting near Tuma Street

Latest News

Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Paragon Casino Resort
Topgolf Swing Suite to open at Paragon Casino Resort
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Mexico: Migrants lit mattresses in detention center protest; fire killed 39
An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.
Flyers ‘overwhelmed’ by US travel, industry groups say