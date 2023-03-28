Mansura native mans a phone-and-distance line aboard USS Milius deployed in South China Sea

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Shelby Ducote, from Mansura, Louisiana
Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Shelby Ducote, from Mansura, Louisiana(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
By U.S. Navy
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
SOUTH CHINA SEA (U.S. Navy) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Shelby Ducote, from Mansura, Louisiana, mans a phone-and-distance line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) while operating in the South China Sea, March 25.

Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners.

