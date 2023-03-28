Mansura native mans a phone-and-distance line aboard USS Milius deployed in South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (U.S. Navy) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Shelby Ducote, from Mansura, Louisiana, mans a phone-and-distance line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) while operating in the South China Sea, March 25.

Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners.

