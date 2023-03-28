NWS releases report on Avoyelles Parish storm damage

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service has completed a survey of the damage caused by Sunday afternoon’s severe storms.

According to the report, damage found in and around Bunkie was caused by the rear flank downdraft of a supercell thunderstorm, causing estimated winds of 70 to 90 miles per hour. The storm caused damage to several roofs, trees, and outbuildings in the area, and knocked down several power poles along Highway 115, east of the storm. The path of the damage extended 2.9 miles, with a path width of 100 yards. The storm pushed through the area around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued both a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Warning for this storm as it moved into the parish. A video of a funnel cloud was captured near Cottonport, but the National Weather Service said they were not able to locate any visible damage in the area where the video was captured.

