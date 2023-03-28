RPSO investigating theft of riding mower in Glenmora area

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened in the 300 Block of West River Road.

RPSO said that between March 22 and March 26, a Kubota 54-inch Zero Turn Riding Mower was stolen from a resident’s home in the area. The mower is valued at around $10,000.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

