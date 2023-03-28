Topgolf Swing Suite to open at Paragon Casino Resort

Paragon Casino Resort
Paragon Casino Resort(KALB)
By Paragon Casino Resort and KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Paragon Casino Resort has announced that a Topgolf Swing Suite will soon open in the resort’s Draft Room.

The Grand Opening of the Topgolf Swing Suite will be held on Friday, March 31, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event will include a ribbon cutting and remarks from Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr. General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort.

The Topgolf Swing Suite will feature two simulator bays and various virtual games – including the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching Carnival Classic and more – paired with comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs and food and beverage service.

Up to eight people can play, eat, drink and hang out in each bay. The space will be available to rent for business and social gatherings, including birthday and bachelorette/bachelor parties, team-building events, corporate meetings and more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the...
Teacher killed in Tennessee elementary school shooting was raised in Leesville
Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year
Hansel Enmanuel, NSU’s one-armed basketball player, enters name in transfer portal
Parra pleaded nolo contendere to one count of negligent homicide.
Dustin Parra enters ‘no contest’ plea to negligent homicide, sentenced to five years
Eddie Williams Avenue, Alexandria, La.
Pedestrian killed on Eddie Williams Avenue
RPSO investigates a shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road.
RPSO deputies respond to shooting near Tuma Street

Latest News

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two victims in Nashville school shooting have roots in Louisiana
Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the...
Teacher killed in Tennessee elementary school shooting was raised in Leesville
The town of Rolling Fork was among the Mississippi communities devastated by a deadly tornado...
Louisiana charities help Mississippi tornado victims