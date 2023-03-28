Topgolf Swing Suite to open at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Paragon Casino Resort has announced that a Topgolf Swing Suite will soon open in the resort’s Draft Room.

The Grand Opening of the Topgolf Swing Suite will be held on Friday, March 31, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event will include a ribbon cutting and remarks from Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr. General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort.

The Topgolf Swing Suite will feature two simulator bays and various virtual games – including the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching Carnival Classic and more – paired with comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs and food and beverage service.

Up to eight people can play, eat, drink and hang out in each bay. The space will be available to rent for business and social gatherings, including birthday and bachelorette/bachelor parties, team-building events, corporate meetings and more.

