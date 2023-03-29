Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft

Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft
Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cottonwood, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a burglary and the theft of an ATV in the Cottonwood area.

Deputies say the incident took place during the day on March 28, 2023. The individuals are believed to have stolen the ATV as well as some firearms from a residence.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Wade Wingate or Detective Rhonda Jordan at 337-238-7248.

Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft
Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft
Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the...
Teacher killed in Tennessee elementary school shooting was raised in Leesville
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Paragon Casino Resort
Topgolf Swing Suite to open at Paragon Casino Resort
Daniel Aikens
Convicted Alexandria bomber sentenced to 16 years in federal prison
FILE - This July 26, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Latest News

Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.
Natchitoches arsonist apprehended in New Orleans
APD asks public to refrain from using off-road vehicles on streets, roadways
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup
National Respect Your Cat Day