Downtown Baton Rouge exhibit showcasing 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, March 29, we remember the men and women who put the lives of others ahead of their own to serve during one of America’s longest foreign wars, the Vietnam War. Officials are preparing exhibits to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs are welcoming all Vietnam veterans, their families and veteran supporters to the Raising Cane’s River Center at 10 a.m.

The Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration will be honoring Louisiana’s more than 85,000 Vietnam-era veterans. There are 280 who live in the five state-run veterans homes.

The event is free and open to the public.

The River Center doors open at 9 a.m. Guests will have time before the 10 a.m. ceremony to view exhibits of Vietnam memorabilia and browse resource booths.

The ceremony will include reflections on Vietnam and recognition of service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard as well as a presentation of a commemorative challenge coin to all Vietnam veterans. Lunch will be served after.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. RSVP as soon as possible via Eventbrite at bit.ly/VietnamWar50th, email at veteran@la.gov, or phone at (225) 276-8626.

Event parking is available in both the East and West parking garages on St. Louis Street for a fee of $10 payable by card only.

