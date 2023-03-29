Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Festival season is upon us and Essense Festival just dropped its lineup for this summer’s event.

Headliners include Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doug E. Fresh.

Other artists joining the lineup include Wizkid, Monica, and Coco Jones.

The four-day event allows attendees to embark on a celebration of hip-hop’s rich history across several entertainment stages, panels, and experiences.

Essence Festival brings in thousands of visitors every single year.

Tickets are already on sale.

This year’s event kicks off on June 29.

For more info, click here.

