Family remembers Grammy-nominated gospel singer from DeRidder

Deridder, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder native Paul Beasley was a man with a God-given talent.

The Grammy-nominated gospel singer died earlier this month from congestive heart failure at 78 years old.

“He always said whether I’m singing to five people or 5,000, he’s going to sing with the gift that god had given to him,” Beasley’s daughter Stephanne Spikes said.

Beasley traveled around the world performing for the Gospel Keynotes and the Mighty Clouds of Joy before he lost his sight in 2013 and joined the Blind Boys of Alabama.

“The one thing my daddy said is he can take away my sight as long as he does not take away my voice. He said if he takes away my voice I would just die,” Spikes said.

His voice may have led to places far and wide, but he stayed true to his roots.

“He always said I’m just an old country boy, and that’s the way he portrayed himself around everybody. He was relaxed whether he was in an expensive place or an old broke down place, he was still dad,” Spikes said.

During his career, Beasley received numerous Grammy nominations with two different groups and even as a solo artist, but despite his fame, he remained humble.

“He would tell us all the countries he went to so we could know his life but he never boasted on that he only boasted how it impacted people for the kingdom of god,” Beasley’s daughter Rita Y. Harris said.

There was no need to brag - the Blind Boys of Alabama knew how great he was.

“The guys were saying how he’s a phenomenon and a legend because what he did he did it best he was the best in the world,” Harris said.

Although his music will live on for generations to come, it doesn’t make losing a loved one any easier.

“I’m going to miss the calls and hearing his voice,” Spikes said.

CLICK HERE to listen to Paul Beasley singing.

To see him and the Blind Boys of Alabama on the talk show “The View” CLICK HERE.

