Gov. Edwards releases statement on Nashville shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - La. Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement today on the mass shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville, Tennessee, which claimed the lives of three children and three adults, two of whom were Louisiana natives.

“Donna and I ask the entire state of Louisiana to pray for the families of Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce, and all the victims of Monday’s senseless, evil mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee,” said Edwards in a post to Facebook. “When we send our loved ones off to school to learn or teach, we should never have to worry if they will make it home alive.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.