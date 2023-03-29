Grant names Jarvous Felton as next head football coach

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The final head football coaching vacancy in Central Louisiana has been filled as the Grant Cougars stayed in-house and named defensive coordinator Jarvous Felton as head coach.

Felton is a Grant Cougar through and through as he played his high school ball there before moving on to the collegiate level just down the road at then Louisiana College. Felton returned to Dry Prong where he most recently served as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator.

In the school’s announcement, they wrote, “Coach Felton was an all-district player for us in high school, who went to play college football, and will be an all-district coach for us now!”

Coach Felton will take over the program from Dillon Barrett, who accepted the head coaching position at Class 2A powerhouse Many in the offseason. Under Coach Barrett, the Cougars went 15-12 overall in three seasons with two playoff appearances.

