LCU to hold campus-wide active shooter drill

Louisiana Christian University will hold an active shooter drill on campus this week.

“The health, welfare, and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our highest priority,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer.

The university has consistently committed resources to ensure safety by adding surveillance cameras, expanding exterior lighting, using the RAVE alert system, adding locks to classroom doors, holding routine fire drills in residence halls, adding a campus gate to eliminate unnecessary traffic through campus, having up to four trained employees with permission to carry concealed weapons on campus and a security chief post-certified to carry a weapon, and adding additional safety locks in classrooms.

“Our next step in the process includes a campus-wide shooter drill,” Brewer said. “We will conduct a scenario drill during class time before the week ends. We want everyone to be prepared should a real threat arise on campus.”

Students have been advised to sign up for RAVE alerts, if they aren’t already registered, and to follow the instructions sent via RAVE and from professors or staff if not in class.

