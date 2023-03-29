Local realtor looking to fill House District 25 seat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Trish Leleux, a real estate broker, CEO and former KSYL Talkback Radio show host is looking to fill the Louisiana State Representative seat for District 25, soon to be vacated by term-limited Lance Harris.

Leleux, who is running as a Republican, is one of two confirmed candidates vying for the seat, relying on her community engagement to set her apart in the race.

”We deserve someone who has been a fighter for our community and helped it grow because they care about the community and not just because it’s election season,” said Leleux. “Unlike a lot of politicians, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to you and to hear the problems that are affecting your families. And I’m ready to hit the ground running for House District 25 to find real solutions to those problems.”

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Leleux is originally from a farm town in Ohio, but relocated to Central Louisiana 20 years ago with her husband, Todd, who was born and raised in the area. They decided the area was where they wanted to raise their family of four, and, for Leleux, where she wanted to build her legacy.

“When we decided that this was the community that we wanted to raise our children in, from day one I became committed and fully entrenched in this community and have tirelessly worked hard to keep on improving this community to build my legacy,” said Leleux.

NO STRANGER TO BATON ROUGE

As the former host of KSYL, she sees strength in having been one-on-one with many of the lawmakers she would be joining in the Louisiana legislature if elected, having listened to their concerns and those of their constituents.

Although not having run for office before, Leleux is not a stranger to the halls of the state capital.

“I’ve been involved in Baton Rouge for quite a while with them from my real estate platform also in all of these things that make a difference here in Central Louisiana,” said Leleux. “We want people that want to live here, and we need to make the area a place that they want to live in. We need our economy to boom. Central Louisiana is poised for growth, and so we need to make that growth happen.”

As a realtor, she has also been named as the federal political coordinator to U.S. Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R-4th Congressional District) for the National Association of Realtors.

“I was chosen to be, again, that voice for all things property-related,” explained Leleux. “So, that’s where I’ve also been able to form relationships, not just with her and with our congressional constituents, but also all of our representatives and state senators there on so many things tied back to property rights and property values.”

Leleux is now looking to take that experience and combine it with the issues she believes are impacting the region.

”I am committed to our Conservative principles, to expanding our educational and our economic opportunities here. And also to make our streets safer, so that this region can be all it has the potential to be,” said Leleux. “Together, I know we can work to build a better path forward for all of Central Louisiana.”

POLICIES

In terms of policies, Leleux is focused on education, specifically creating policies that allow for more parental choice. Harris, who she would replace if elected, currently serves as the chair of the House Education Committee. Leleux believes education is the first thing the region can improve to stop the cycle of poverty and crime.

Further addressing crime, Leleux wants to equip law enforcement with more resources and equipment.

“In real estate, I see this every day. People don’t want to live where they don’t feel safe,” said Leleux.

Voters will decide who should fill the soon-to-be-vacated House seat during the primary election on Oct. 14.

