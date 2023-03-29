Natchitoches inmate makes escape attempt right after being convicted for simple escape

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - An inmate in Natchitoches Parish made an escape attempt from authorities just after being convicted of simple escape in court.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth D. Hardy, 33, had been found guilty of simple escape on March 28 following a two-day trial in Natchitoches District Court.

NPSO said while he was being transported from the courthouse back to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, Hardy managed to get the transport van door open and escape around 5:50 p.m. NPSO wants to clarify that Hardy was handcuffed and properly restrained during transport.

Hardy’s escape was short-lived as NPSO and Natchitoches police were able to capture him on University Parkway near Howell Street at approximately 5:58 p.m.

There were no injuries.

NPSO said Hardy, who has at least three other escape attempts in the past, was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the conviction of simple escape and new criminal charges of simple escape and resisting an officer.

