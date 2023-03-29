TODAY: WLBT and Gray Television host Day of Giving for Mississippi tornado relief

Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a...
Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a tornado destroyed her home, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT and its parent company, Gray Television, are hosting a Gray Day of Giving, Friday, March 31, a televised donation relief drive following devastating tornadoes in the Mississippi Delta.

Gray stations in Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi will join in the relief drive efforts organized by WLBT.

The National Weather Service confirmed a total of seven tornadoes hit on March 24, claiming multiple lives, destroying homes, and displacing hundreds.

In Rolling Fork and Silver City, the tornado was recorded as an EF-4. Other affected areas experienced EF-3 and EF-1 tornadoes.

To help launch the Gray Day of Giving, WLBT, and Gray Television are making a $25,000 donation to jumpstart the donation efforts.

“Immediately following the tornadoes, we knew we had to organize a donation relief drive,” said Regional Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry. “Mississippi has been hit with a lot of tornadoes over the years, but this is definitely one of the worst I’ve ever seen.”

When you donate to this Gray Day of Giving, 100% of your donation is applied to the Salvation Army relief efforts for Mississippi.

Donate now at gray.tv/relief or text MSTORNADOES to 51555 to make a monetary donation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
FAA changes preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash
RPSO: Missing Tioga teen located
Police charged Denise Woods, 53, with intentional abuse of a protected person.
Teacher charged for pulling chair out from under autistic student, police say

Latest News

Over the last six weeks, students have learned about various topics in their social studies...
Alexandria Country Day School students present S.T.E.A.M. projects
Alexandria Country Day School students present S.T.E.A.M. projects
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Eric Mayeux - Golden Apple Winner
Former President Donald Trump gets indicted