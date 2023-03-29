Tree House bringing in spring, celebrating Easter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is field trip season at the Tree House Children’s Museum in Alexandria.

On Wednesday, March 29, the museum hosted students from Calvary Baptist to kickoff spring and bring in the Easter spirit. Students dressed up in their Easter costumes and hunted for Easter eggs, all while taking advantage of what the museum has to offer.

Kara Edwards, executive director of the Tree House, said this experience is fun for parents, teachers and kids, adding that the kids are still learning even though they are away from the classroom.

“By the time the children leave today, they will have hunted eggs, played in the museum and made something wonderful for a spring craft to take,” said Edwards.

Forty kids along with their parents were at the Tree House on Wednesday morning.

