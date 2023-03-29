Tylen Singleton looks to finish career as best in state

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers went from one player of the year in Tackett Curtis to now looking for their second straight player of the year with Tylen Singleton.

Singleton is already known for his defense. Last year, he finished with 58 tackles, including nine of them for loss, and he also forced two fumbles and had one pick that he returned for a touchdown.

Singleton said that he takes pride in playing on the defensive side of the ball.

“Former coach Jess Curtis put me there, and I couldn’t get off the field,” said Singleton. “I enjoy that side of the field. It’s a place where I’m comfortable.”

Now that Coach Curtis is gone, the Tigers have now hired former Grant Head Coach Dillon Barrett. Barrett’s offense is known to be an air raid.

This year the offense will look a little different with Many putting Singleton at wide receiver.

Teammates Jeremiah James and Swazy Carheel said that, even though Singleton has not played the position on a varsity level, he seems like a natural in practice.

“I didn’t think he would be a defensive back,” said Carheel. “He played wide receiver when he was younger and I thought that’s where he would be. I can’t wait to see what he does with the ball in his hands this year.”

“He has the intangibles,” said James. “He is fast, he can jump high and he is strong. This year will be great for him on the offensive end.”

Another person who is excited about Singleton’s talent is Coach Barrett. He said that Tylen is a generational talent.

“He is special,” he said. “Singleton has talent that you don’t see come around that often. This year we will come up with some plays to get him the ball because I know he can do some special things with it.”

Singleton has a few offers on the table from some Division I programs. This summer he will take a few visits to colleges to figure out what will best suit him.

“I have a few visits coming up,” said Singleton. “I have TCU, LSU, Tennesse, Texas A&M and Arkansas. So this summer will be a fun one.”

Singleton may have a few offers to play on the next level, but his mind is on finishing his high school career the right way. He said there are still some awards that he is looking to grab.

“First and foremost, I want to win a third ring,” said Singleton. “I also want to want the Louisiana Player of the Year award and that would be the perfect way to finish my high school career.”

