$353M distributed to Gulf states for coastal restoration and conservation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced the distribution of $353,211,836.08 million in 2022 fiscal year oil and gas leasing revenues to the offshore Gulf oil and gas-producing states of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

The annual funds, made available through the 2006 Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) act, are based on the revenue of offshore oil and gas production and are used to support coastal conservation, restoration projects, hurricane protection programs, onshore infrastructure projects, and marine and coastal resilience management plans. The GOMESA Act also directs a percentage of revenue to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The current funds mark the largest disbursement since the department began distributing the revenue in 2009, which reflects an increase in production as well as market trends. To date, nearly $1.65 billion have been dispersed through the GOMESA act.

The distribution of funds to counties and parishes is as follows:

Alabama

State of Alabama - $39,798,817.84

Baldwin County - $4,664,319.75

Mobile County - $5,285,384.75

Total - $49,748,522.34

Louisiana

State of Louisiana - $124,929,242.09

Assumption Parish - $1,024,486.89

Calcasieu Parish - $1,690,097.29

Cameron Parish - $2,093,389.70

Iberia Parish - $1,615,511.29

Jefferson Parish - $2,535,523.69

Lafourche Parish - $1,610,657.24

Livingston Parish - $1,323,701.55

Orleans Parish - $2,221,073.80

Plaquemines Parish - $3,051,599.04

St. Bernard Parish - $1,491,358.10

St. Charles Parish - $1,097,922.43

St. James Parish - $956,832.76

St. John the Baptist Parish - $1,024,759.18

St. Martin Parish - $1,152,100.17

St. Mary Parish - $1,339,636.31

St. Tammany Paris h - $1,768,910.90

Tangipahoa Paris h - $1,268,693.74

Terrebonne Parish - $2,356,030.93

Vermilion Parish - $1,610,025.54

Total - $156,161,552.64

Mississippi

State of Mississippi - $41,470,571.01

Hancock County - $1,964,123.87

Harrison County - $4,082,132.47

Jackson County - $4,321,386.41

Total - $51,838,213.76

Texas

State of Texas - $76,370,837.88

Aransas County - $772,163.64

Brazoria County - $1,281,506.84

Calhoun County - $1,033,039.68

Cameron County - $1,087,030.59

Chambers County - $659,485.03

Galveston County - $1,681,036.43

Harris County - $3,781,651.84

Jackson County - $496,896.35

Jefferson County - $1,264,939.36

Kenedy County - $1,067,607.77

Kleberg County - $767,548.26

Matagorda County - $1,472,124.16

Nueces County - $998,580.79

Orange County - $627,150.22

Refugio County - $475,761.86

San Patricio County - $498,125.54

Victoria County - $511,509.35

Willacy County - $616,551.75

Total - $95,463,547.34

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.