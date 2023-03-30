$353M distributed to Gulf states for coastal restoration and conservation

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced the distribution of $353,211,836.08 million in 2022 fiscal year oil and gas leasing revenues to the offshore Gulf oil and gas-producing states of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

The annual funds, made available through the 2006 Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) act, are based on the revenue of offshore oil and gas production and are used to support coastal conservation, restoration projects, hurricane protection programs, onshore infrastructure projects, and marine and coastal resilience management plans. The GOMESA Act also directs a percentage of revenue to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The current funds mark the largest disbursement since the department began distributing the revenue in 2009, which reflects an increase in production as well as market trends. To date, nearly $1.65 billion have been dispersed through the GOMESA act.

The distribution of funds to counties and parishes is as follows:

Alabama

  • State of Alabama - $39,798,817.84
  • Baldwin County - $4,664,319.75
  • Mobile County - $5,285,384.75
  • Total - $49,748,522.34

Louisiana

  • State of Louisiana - $124,929,242.09
  • Assumption Parish - $1,024,486.89
  • Calcasieu Parish - $1,690,097.29
  • Cameron Parish - $2,093,389.70
  • Iberia Parish - $1,615,511.29
  • Jefferson Parish - $2,535,523.69
  • Lafourche Parish - $1,610,657.24
  • Livingston Parish - $1,323,701.55
  • Orleans Parish - $2,221,073.80
  • Plaquemines Parish - $3,051,599.04
  • St. Bernard Parish - $1,491,358.10
  • St. Charles Parish - $1,097,922.43
  • St. James Parish - $956,832.76
  • St. John the Baptist Parish - $1,024,759.18
  • St. Martin Parish - $1,152,100.17
  • St. Mary Parish - $1,339,636.31
  • St. Tammany Parish - $1,768,910.90
  • Tangipahoa Parish - $1,268,693.74
  • Terrebonne Parish - $2,356,030.93
  • Vermilion Parish - $1,610,025.54
  • Total - $156,161,552.64

Mississippi

  • State of Mississippi - $41,470,571.01
  • Hancock County - $1,964,123.87
  • Harrison County - $4,082,132.47
  • Jackson County - $4,321,386.41
  • Total - $51,838,213.76

Texas

  • State of Texas - $76,370,837.88
  • Aransas County - $772,163.64
  • Brazoria County - $1,281,506.84
  • Calhoun County - $1,033,039.68
  • Cameron County - $1,087,030.59
  • Chambers County - $659,485.03
  • Galveston County - $1,681,036.43
  • Harris County - $3,781,651.84
  • Jackson County - $496,896.35
  • Jefferson County - $1,264,939.36
  • Kenedy County - $1,067,607.77
  • Kleberg County - $767,548.26
  • Matagorda County - $1,472,124.16
  • Nueces County - $998,580.79
  • Orange County - $627,150.22
  • Refugio County - $475,761.86
  • San Patricio County - $498,125.54
  • Victoria County - $511,509.35
  • Willacy County - $616,551.75
  • Total - $95,463,547.34

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish
Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the...
Teacher killed in Tennessee elementary school shooting was raised in Leesville
APD asks public to refrain from using off-road vehicles on streets, roadways
Natchitoches inmate makes escape attempt right after being convicted for simple escape
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
FAA changes preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish
NOLA Guns on Jefferson Highway has already started making sales, but it is set for a grand...
‘Deeply concerning’: Gun store opens across the street from Catholic school; owners promise safety