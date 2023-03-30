ASH’s Kamren Washington signs letter of intent to run track at Nicholls

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Even though national signing day was in February, Alexandria Senior High School had their fourth Trojan sign to further their track career at the Division I level.

Senior runner Kamren Washington inked his letter of intent to go from an ASH Trojan to a Nicholls State Colonel.

Washington has run track for the Trojans for three years, and he has become their Swiss army knife.

He competes in seven different relays for the Trojans from 100 meters to 800 meters.

