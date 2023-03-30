Cenla community raises money to buy championship rings for Northwood-Lena

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The party in Boyce is still going strong weeks after the Northwood-Lena boys’ and girls’ basketball teams captured a state championship.

The Gators became the first school from Rapides Parish to win a title on the hardwood on both the boys’ and girls’ side in the same season.

“It’s a lot of pride, a lot of joy and we’re just having a good time with it,” said Northwood’s boys’ basketball coach Alan Tinsley.

Winning a state championship means getting that covenant championship ring, but there’s just one problem. They are expensive.

“Here we are now trying to raise a very large sum of money which would be hard to do with car washes and hot dog sales,” said Tinsley.

Coach Tinsley said each ring is expected to cost $400, and with 35 players and coaches getting sized for one, it equals a pretty hefty bill of around $14,000. That bill is one that each team is tasked with picking up. The Louisiana High School Athletics Association doesn’t pay for rings for each school after a championship win and neither does the parish school board. Donors and boosters help pay for most school’s championship celebrations, but for Northwood-Lena, paying for two championships won just eight days apart is not an easy task.

However, that’s when the surrounding community subbed in to provide an assist for both programs. The Second Evening Baptist Church raised hundreds of dollars in an effort to make sure that no student would have to pay out of pocket for a ring.

“Everybody just poured in, because they are children,” said Micheal Jones, who helped donate some of the money. “We’re a church and if we don’t pour into the children then who else do we pour into.”

The church does not even have a connection to the players on this year’s Northwood-Lena team, but it was just a way to congratulate them on a historic season.

“These are the children who are doing great things,” said Jones. “Boys and girls winning a state championship, I don’t know how you cannot get excited about that. It doesn’t matter if you don’t know them.”

If you would like to help donate to the championship teams, you can contact Northwood-Lena or the basketball coaches.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.