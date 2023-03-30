DNA and fingerprint evidence will be allowed in the trial of 4 teens accused of killing Linda Frickey

Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and killed Linda Frickey, 73.(New Orleans Police Department/Family photo/WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A state appeals court ruled that DNA and fingerprint evidence may be introduced in the trial of four teens accused of killing Linda Frickey.

Frickey was killed last year in a carjacking in Mid-City.

Last week, state Judge Kimya Holmes ruled the trial would move forward despite defense attorney complaints that they did not have enough time to review that evidence.

Related coverage

The fourth circuit found that the Orleans DA’s office promptly disclosed all evidence in its possession to the defendants. The DA’s office says it will not oppose a defense motion to delay the Frickey trial, possibly so that it may review that evidence.

For now, the trial is set to begin on April 3.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the...
Teacher killed in Tennessee elementary school shooting was raised in Leesville
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Paragon Casino Resort
Topgolf Swing Suite to open at Paragon Casino Resort
Daniel Aikens
Convicted Alexandria bomber sentenced to 16 years in federal prison
FILE - This July 26, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Latest News

Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish
Cenla community raises money to buy championship rings for Northwood-Lena
Tree House bringing in spring, celebrating Easter
Tree House Children's Museum celebrates spring with Easter egg hunt
Louisiana plans to spend $196 million to check Medicaid enrollees’ status