Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Dry Prong woman was fatally struck by a car while walking on U.S. Highway 71 in Rapides Parish on March 29.

Louisiana State Police has reported that Rosary P. Anders, 76, was walking on HWY 71 near Little John Lane when she was hit by a northbound car around 5:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP Troop E.

