Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish

(Pixabay via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Dry Prong woman was fatally struck by a car while walking on U.S. Highway 71 in Rapides Parish on March 29.

Louisiana State Police has reported that Rosary P. Anders, 76, was walking on HWY 71 near Little John Lane when she was hit by a northbound car around 5:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP Troop E.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the...
Teacher killed in Tennessee elementary school shooting was raised in Leesville
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Paragon Casino Resort
Topgolf Swing Suite to open at Paragon Casino Resort
Daniel Aikens
Convicted Alexandria bomber sentenced to 16 years in federal prison
FILE - This July 26, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Latest News

Cenla community raises money to buy championship rings for Northwood-Lena
Tree House bringing in spring, celebrating Easter
Tree House Children's Museum celebrates spring with Easter egg hunt
Louisiana plans to spend $196 million to check Medicaid enrollees’ status