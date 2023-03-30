Jena’s Jenkins works out in front of 32 NFL teams at LSU pro day

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Sixteen LSU Tigers participated in their annual pro day in front of all 32 NFL teams.

One of those guys was former Jena Giant and now former LSU Tiger Jaray Jenkins. He did well on pro day, jumping nine inches better than he did at the NFL combine.

Jenkins did not participate in the 40-yard dash or the bench press but was able to run great routes and show off his hands during the individual drills.

Cornerback Jarrick Bernard Converse had a day as well, jumping a 42-inch vertical and running a 4.32 40-yard dash.

Converse finished the year with the Tigers with 45 tackles and two interceptions.

The Tiger that has the most stock in the draft is BJ Ojulari. He participated in some drills, but his main focus was to get his hamstring healthy.

Ojulari may be one of the Tigers to get drafted in the early rounds.

