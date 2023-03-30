John Sheehan granted parole for 1988 second-degree murder conviction

Sheehan was convicted of second-degree murder in 1986 deadly shooting of his wife, Monica
(Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Last month, John Sheehan, 57, was granted release to community supervision by the Committee on Parole.

Sheehan has been serving a life sentence on a second-degree murder conviction for the May 1986 deadly shooting of his wife, Monica Jeansonne Sheehan, 19.

In September 2022, a five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation for commutation of Sheehan’s life sentence to 99 years with eligibility for parole. Once that was approved, Sheehan became parole eligible. He was released on Feb. 8, 2023, after 36 years in prison.

Sheehan claimed he was cleaning his father’s shotgun when it accidentally discharged, the bullet struck Monica in her chest. The Avoyelles Parish coroner at the time ruled the shooting accidental.

The Sheehans, who lived in Florida at the time while John was serving in the U.S. Air Force, were in Louisiana visiting family. The shooting happened at John’s grandmother’s house. She, along with the Sheehans’ eight-month-old son, was in the house when the shooting occurred.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish
Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the...
Teacher killed in Tennessee elementary school shooting was raised in Leesville
APD asks public to refrain from using off-road vehicles on streets, roadways
Natchitoches inmate makes escape attempt right after being convicted for simple escape
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Rick Cabrera introduced as NSU head coach
Medline cut the ribbon of a $72 million warehouse Thursday (March 30), the largest medical...
La.’s largest medical distribution facility now open for business
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
FAA changes preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash
$353M distributed to Gulf states for coastal restoration and conservation