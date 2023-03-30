John Sheehan granted parole for 1988 second-degree murder conviction

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Last month, John Sheehan, 57, was granted release to community supervision by the Committee on Parole.

Sheehan has been serving a life sentence on a second-degree murder conviction for the May 1986 deadly shooting of his wife, Monica Jeansonne Sheehan, 19.

In September 2022, a five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation for commutation of Sheehan’s life sentence to 99 years with eligibility for parole. Once that was approved, Sheehan became parole eligible. He was released on Feb. 8, 2023, after 36 years in prison.

Sheehan claimed he was cleaning his father’s shotgun when it accidentally discharged, the bullet struck Monica in her chest. The Avoyelles Parish coroner at the time ruled the shooting accidental.

The Sheehans, who lived in Florida at the time while John was serving in the U.S. Air Force, were in Louisiana visiting family. The shooting happened at John’s grandmother’s house. She, along with the Sheehans’ eight-month-old son, was in the house when the shooting occurred.

