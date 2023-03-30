LIVE at 2 p.m. - Rick Cabrera to be introduced as NSU head coach

Rick Cabrera to be introduced as new NSU head basketball coach
Rick Cabrera to be introduced as new NSU head basketball coach
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Rick Cabrera era officially begins in Natchitoches as he is set to be introduced as the next head basketball coach at Northwestern State on Thursday, March 30, at 2 p.m.

Coach Cabrera comes over from Tallahassee Community College where he was recently named the Hoop Dirt’s Junior College Coach of the Year. Before taking the job in Natchitoches, Coach Cabrera led TCC to a 31-6 record and a birth in the NJCAA Tournament semifinals.

Cabrera had previously spent 13 years as an assistant at the Division I level. As a head coach, Cabrera has an overall record of 152-45.

Coach Cabrera takes over the Demons’ program for Corey Gipson who accepted the head coaching position at Austin Peay after just one season. The Demons had their best season in a decade last year going 22-11 as they played in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship game.

The event will be open to NSU students, faculty, fans and the media and will be held in the Student Union Ballroom inside the NSU Student Union. KALB will be livestreaming the press conference at 2 p.m. in this story.

