10 guns recovered, 5 arrests in ongoing Rodjay Stackhouse homicide investigation

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two Natchitoches men and two juveniles were arrested on March 21 in the ongoing November 26, 2022 homicide investigation of Rodjay J. Stackhouse, 19, of Natchitoches.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Berry Ave shooting in Natchitoches

On the night of the shooting, around 10:39 p.m., Natchitoches Police responded to reports of “shots fired” in the area of Grace and Berry Avenues in Natchitoches. Stackhouse was found at the scene and pronounced dead. A 20-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was send to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives obtained sufficient evidence and probable cause to secure arrest warrants on several suspects that were identified as being at the scene during the shooting.

A team of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Police, Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents, Louisiana State Police, ATF, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Central Louisiana VCAT began executing the arrest and search warrants simultaneously on March 21, 2023.

As a result of the search warrants, NPSO Detectives seized 10 firearms, nine of which were reported stolen in vehicle or residential burglaries in the City and Parish of Natchitoches. Weapons seized were an AK-47, semi automatic high caliber rifles, semi-automatic handguns ranging from 9mm-.40 caliber, shotguns and US Currency.

Weapons recovered (NPSO)

Also seized were hundreds of rounds of various caliber ammunition, drum magazines that could hold over 50 rounds of ammunition, ¾ pounds of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

Detectives arrested:

Three Natchitoches juveniles, ranging in ages of 15, 16, and 17, were charged with possession of CDS schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying and discharging of a firearm in the City of Natchitoches

Carnelius Daniels, 20, of Natchitoches was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with illegal carrying and discharging of a firearm in the City of Natchitoches and failure to report a gunshot wound.

Larry D. Pye, 47, of Natchitoches was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine-second or subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Both Pye and Daniels remain in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Detectives said most of the stolen firearms were recovered from the juveniles.

Detectives say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Weapons recovered (NPSO)

If you have any information that can assist detectives in this investigation, please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. You may be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.